KP Governor Shah Farman sacks three ministers from provincial cabinet

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Sunday de-notified Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed as provincial ministers, according to a notification issued by the provincial government.

Atif was the minister of sports, culture and tourism, while Tarakai was heading the health department and Ahmed was in charge of the revenue and estate department.

The notification said that Governor Farman removed the ministers under clause 3 of Article 105 of the Constitution.

A copy of the notification has been forwarded to the concerned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers.

The notification further said the lawmakers were removed from the office with “immediate effect”.

On Friday, differences between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and some of his cabinet members had deepened and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken notice of the friction.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had told the publication on Thursday that certain people in the party also took notice of the differences and decided to constitute a jirga to resolve the issue before it damages the government and the party.

