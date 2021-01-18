Struggle of the Lawmakers and ECP

The matter of referring to the ecp for their desired needs and actions, the parties in the government and opposition got dished out with the following.

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) on Monday announced that the membership of 154 members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies had been suspended for failing to submit statements of their liabilities and accumalated set asset.

Reacting to the development, one of them tweeted that he had submitted his belonging declaration form on January 5 and added: “I Don’t understand the fuss is!”

Almost every year, the ECP suspends the membership of scores of lawmakers for not submitting the statement. Last year, over 300 lawmakers had failed to submit their asset details.

Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui are among the MNAs whose memberships have been suspended for time being according to reports.

According to Section 137(1) of the Elections Act, of the British rule being followed from the books, to date (reference constitutional note) 2017, lawmakers are required to submit a statement of their liabilities and asets, as well as those of their spouses and dependent children, by December 31 each year. Which further is a debatable matter in the wake of the Pakistan Constitution. Which we are uploading soon for our visitors.

