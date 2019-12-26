LHC issues detailed verdict of Rana Sanaullah’s bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued its detailed verdict on the bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug trafficking case.

The nine-page judgment was authored by LHC’s Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad.

In its judgment, the court reasoned that since “the co-accused in the case were granted bail by a trial court, and their bail was not challenged by the prosecution in the high court”, it would be unfair to not allow Sanaullah the same recourse.

The court also mentioned in its judgment that the former provincial minister was accused of operating a narcotics trafficking network, but the Anti-Narcotics Force never sought his physical remand to investigate that allegation.

The court, in its order, approved the former Punjab law minister’s bail against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

It is expected that the former Punjab law minister will be released today after he submits his surety bonds to the court.

The judgment also considered political victimsation as one of the valid argument by the petitioner.

“In the context of the petitioner being a vocal political leader of Opposition Party, this aspect of the case could not be ignored as political victimization in our country is an open secret,” the order stated.

On July 1, the Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested Sanaullah while he was heading for a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

A case was filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 after a large stash of contraband was allegedly recovered from his vehicle.

