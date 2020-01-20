LHC to hear petition on removing Nawaz’s name from ECL today

LAHORE: A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition today (Monday) regarding removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

In November last year, the government had announced that the former prime minister will be given a “one-time” permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

Speaking at a news conference at the time, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem said the permission was “not conditional to anyone’s consent” and was granted to fulfil the government’s obligations in view of Nawaz’s “adverse critical medical condition”.

However, the government had asked the Sharif family to submit an indemnity bond “to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion”.

Following this, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had rejected the government’s decision, terming it “biased” and “based on revenge politics”.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced that the party’s legal team had approached the LHC against the condition of submitting indemnity bonds and had accused the government of playing “dirty politics”.

On Nov 16, the LHC had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad for a period of four weeks, extendable on the basis of medical reports and had suspended the condition of submitting indemnity bonds.

The bench had granted the permission mainly in the light of undertakings, with slight modifications, submitted on behalf of the Sharif brothers.

In his undertaking, Nawaz had said: “I undertake to return to Pakistan as per my past record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as I am declared healthy and fit to travel back to Pakistan by my doctors. I also do hereby bind myself to the undertaking given by my brother Mian Muham­mad Shahbaz Sharif.”

Shehbaz’s undertaking had added: “I do hereby undertake to ensure return of my brother Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, within four weeks or as and when certified by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return to Pakistan. I further undertake to provide/send the periodical medical reports of the doctor duly notarised by the embassy to the registrar of this court.”

Subsequently, Nawaz had left for London for medical treatment during his bail period of four weeks without the condition of submitting indemnity bonds.

