LNG case: Miftah Ismail granted bail by IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

The high court approved the bail against bonds worth Rs10 million for the former finance minister.

Earlier, on July 19, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had approved the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s plea for protective bail in the LNG case. The SHC had approved the bail for a week against bonds worth Rs500,000 for Ismail.

Ismail had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 7 after the IHC had rejected his bail plea in the LNG case.

