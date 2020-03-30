Locally transmitted coronavirus cases continue to rise in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government reported six new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus in Karachi on Monday, taking the provincial tally up to 508. According to Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator to the health and population welfare minister, there are a total of 177 cases of local transmission.

Most of the cases reported from Sindh have been those of pilgrims who returned from Iran via the Taftan border, where they had been quarantined for 14 days.

The new cases emerged hours after Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Azra Pechuho confirmed the deaths of two patients, both of whom were citizens of Karachi.

Last week, the Sindh government imposed a strict 15-day lockdown in the province in order to restrict the spread of the virus. The government has warned residents that the lockdown can be followed by a curfew if social distancing and precautionary measures are not observed.

Despite the lockdown, cases that were locally transmitted are being reported almost daily. It is not clear if the results coming forward are those of tests conducted a week before.

Rawalpindi also reported two deaths earlier today, while Gilgit-Baltistan reported the death of a medical professional on Sunday. As of now, 21 people have died from the virus that has so far infected 1,664 people in the country.

