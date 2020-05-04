Lockdown has to be lifted gradually to lessen gravity of economic impact on people: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan has said that the government has decided to lift lockdown and restrictions gradually to facilitate the masses.

Addressing Tiger Force volunteers in Islamabad on Monday, he said that coronavirus has become a major challenge for the country. He added that the lockdown and restrictions have affected the economy of the country.

He said that the lockdown in the country has to be lifted slowly to lessen the gravity of economic impact on the people.

“We need to lift the lockdown so that people can get jobs. But we have to careful because all of our efforts will go in vain if people don’t take precautionary measures.”

He said it is essential to follow SOPs to run the day to day affairs of the country and to curb spread of the disease.

The PM pointed out that Tiger Force volunteers will visit union councils and raise awareness regarding the government’s guidelines.

He said that the Corona Relief Tiger Force will help deserving and poor people during this difficult time as the administration alone cannot do everything.

The PM maintained, “Tiger Force has been formed to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic. The entire world is being forced to take steps that have not taken in the past 100 years.”

Regarding role of the Corona Relief Tiger Force, Imran said the volunteers will be responsible for saving people from the virus, hunger and unemployment.

“Volunteers will have to register all those that have lost their jobs due to the lockdown at their respective union councils. Not everyone can register themselves so that is where the force will come in.”

He said that volunteers will also monitor the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and give the Centre feedback. “If volunteers witness hoarding anywhere in the country, it is their responsibility to inform the administration about it rather than taking action on their own,” he highlighted.

The prime minister elaborated that Tiger Force volunteers will not be paid salaries as they are waging Jihad for the people of Pakistan. “The deputy commissioner office will tell volunteers where they will go to discharge their duties.”

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said it is a welcoming sign that 17,000 volunteers in Tiger Force belong to the medical community.

He added all citizens need to play their due role as no none knows for how long the disease will last.

He said medical professionals will be assigned specific roles so that they can help the government in implementing standard operating procedures. “Doctors will also volunteer for tele health initiatives so that they can give advice to patients over the phone,” he said.

