Lockdown: PM Imran to address the nation today at 5:15pm, says SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: An ordinance against illegal profiteering and hoarding is set to be introduced very soon, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Broadcasting and Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Awan said the Cabinet had ratified the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee and that strict punishment would be given to those who hoarded food items and grains, especially in light of the recent sugar and wheat crises.

The special assistant added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would speak to the nation later today, at 5:15pm.

