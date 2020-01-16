Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor replaced by Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as new DG-ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor has been replaced as the spokesperson of the military media wing as his tenure came to an end, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) will now be headed by Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Major General Ghafoor will now head the Pakistan Army’s 40th Infantry Division based out of Okara, Punjab.

“Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure,” he wrote on Twitter as news of his transfer broke. “My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support.

“Best wishes to new DG ISPR for his success.”

Alhamdulillah.

Ghafoor also posted a farewell message on his personal Twitter account, thanking the public for their support. “Stay strong, continue doing your bit for Pakistan. Stay blessed,” he wrote.

According to the ISPR’s website, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, who is a graduate of the Command & Staff College Quetta,Command & Staff College Bandung (Indonesia) and NDU Islamabad–was commissioned on September 9, 1988 in 87 Medium Regiment.

“The general has served on various staff, instructional and command assignments to include Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ. He has commanded his parent unit in Operation Al-Mizan, Artillery Brigade on Line of Control, Infantry Brigade on Eastern Border and a Division at Swat, Malakand. General is recipient of COAS Commendation Card for operations in Bajaur during 2008,” reads a post on the ISPR’s website.

In November 2019, two major generals — including Ali Amir Awan and Mohammad Saeed — were promoted to the three-star rank.

The newly-promoted Lt General, Ali Amir Awan, was posted as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology while Lt General Muhammad Saeed was appointed as National Defence University (NDU) president.

In other transfers, Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was serving as Adjutant General at the GHQ, was appointed as CGS, which is considered the most powerful position within the army hierarchy after post of the army chief. The CGS heads both the army’s operational and intelligence directorates.

The position was earlier held by the incoming CJCSC General Nadeem Raza.

Similarly, Lt Gen Muhammad Amir will not replace Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Adjutant General.

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, who was previously commanding Peshawar Corps, has been appointed as Commander Mangla Corps, which is one of the strike formations of Pakistan Army.

According to the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps. He was previously serving as Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT) at the GHQ.

