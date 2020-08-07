Man dies in police fire near Karachi’s Techno City over misunderstanding

KARACHI: One person was left dead and another injured when police opened fire near Karachi’s Techo City on Friday over suspicions of a robbery.

The incident took place when the police mobile was on patrol in the area, officials said, adding that upon witnessing the quarrel between two groups, the personnel had resorted to action.

Police said that the officer who opened fire is posted in the city’s Mithadar Police Station.

Three of the personnel involved in the incident have been arrested, police said.

