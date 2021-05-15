Markets can remain open till 8pm from Monday: NCOC

National Command and Operations Center has decided to open all markets and shops from Monday.

It was decided in a meeting with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair held in Islamabad today.

The meeting decided to allow shops and markets to remain open till 8pm from Monday.

The forum also decided that all offices will resume normal working from Monday with 50 percent staff.

It decided to restore inter-city and intra-city transport from tomorrow.

Expressing satisfaction over implementation of SOPs, the forum decided to restore Pakistan Railways’ operations with 70 percent occupancy.

The NCOC will meet again on Wednesday to review the implementation of the Corona SOPs.

