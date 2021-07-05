Martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War Hero Capt Karnal Sher Khan being observed today

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is being observed today.

The prayer ceremony in this regard was held on the grave of the Kargil war hero in Swabi this morning.

A floral wreath was placed on the grave of Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Higher officials of Pakistan Army attended the ceremony and prayed for higher ranks of the national hero in Jannah.

Meanwhile, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar also paid glorious tributes to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on his 22nd martyrdom anniversary.

In a tweet, he said the national hero from Swabi wrote history with his blood during Kargil war. He added that Karnal Sher Khan displayed utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds. The DG ISPR said the nation is proud of its hero.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan was born in district Swabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970.

He is one of the ten recipients of country`s highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider.

During the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control in 1999, he emerged as the symbol of courage and inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces while defending the five strategic posts at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultray.

