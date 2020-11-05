Maryam Blasts Government at Skardu Speech

Web Desk: Skardu, “Promise me you will not vote for those who change their loyalties. Those who backstab their party do not deserve your votes.” these were the remarks of the PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz prior to the Gilgit Baltistan Elections. Where she has gone on a week of campaigning.

Maryam commenced her speech by thanking former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervez Rasheed, and former GB chief minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman for staying by Nawaz Sharif’s side through thick and thin.

“Today, politics have changed. And it should change,” she addressed the gathering. “Those who remain loyal to their party and aren’t sell-outs, deserve votes.” “I have heard that out of our 16 candidates, eight or nine have changed loyalties. Remember this when you go out to vote that those who cannot endure pressure, will never stand for the public’s rights.” she further added.

In a very staunch and offensive stance she said “The fake prime minister Imran Khan announced to make GB a province. You may be a fake premier but you are still a premier. You don’t realise how people are struggling due to inflation.”

Blaming the present government for the sugar and wheat crisis, Maryam reiterated the PM’s promise of providing 10 million jobs. “Has any youth in Skardu found employment? Did he fulfill his promise to provide housing?” she challenged. She urged the people of Skardu to send the “lying premier” home. “He is about to go. The last push will be given by the people of GB.”

