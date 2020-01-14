Maryam Nawaz’s name places in ECL as Cabinet rejects her plea

After the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in a letter written to federal government, requested to put Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president name on the Exit Control List (ECL), the incumbent government has decided to include Maryam Nawaz’s name on exit control list.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz — seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) — on January 15.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad will take up the petition on the said date.

The petition filed on December 21, last year, seeks the removal of Maryam’s name from the no-fly list as well as one-time permission to travel abroad

Maryam Nawaz’s Plea

The (PML-N) Vice President pleaded that her father Nawaz Sharif’s health deteriorated and he was under medical treatment out of the country.

“Being his daughter his care’s my responsibility,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She pleaded to the court to issue an order for removal of her name from the EC.

She also requested to return her passport.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenged the LHC’s decision for granting bail to Maryam Nawaz.

As per the details, LHC granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhary Sugar Mills Case, on 4th Novermber 2019.

NAB in its plea, maintained that the decision of Lahore High Court given against Supreme Court’s verdict.

Maryam Nawaz became the largest shareholder with 47% share of Chaudhary Sugar Mill in 2008.

Following her bail from the LHC, many questions have been raised.

However, NAB requested Supreme Court to reject the bail granting decision to Maryam Nawaz.

