Measures Being Considered as COVID-19 Cases Take a Rise in Country

Recording the rise of coronavirus at its peak till now in Pakistan since July, certain measures are being considered for controlling the coronavirus by the authorities as the number of cases has now exceeded over 2700 during the past 24 hours and reportedly 36 deaths, which is considered an alarming rise in the cases and deaths related to the virus.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 takes its toll, Pakistan struggles in taking due measures in curbing the virus on both provincial and federal levels.

In the wake of the present coronavirus cases, the Sindh Education Department today in a meeting hovered over the deliberation in shutting educational institutions (primarily schools) down in a meeting that is to be attended by the various schools’ representative bodies.The said meeting will also consider recommendations made earlier by the Federal Government regarding to the same.

The Federal Ministry of Education had proposed the possibility of a closure of primary schools from November 24, 2020 followed by, December 2 extending to January 31, 2021 for the secondary schools.

On November 23, 2020, Monday, the committee shall present its recommendations before the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC).

