Met dept forecasts more rain for Karachi today

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department early on Monday forecast rain for Karachi later in the day, raising concerns among citizens after last week’s downpour left roads across the city flooded and triggered power outages across the metropolis.

The Met office said that the metropolis — which did not receive any rain the preceding night despite earlier predictions — may receive moderate to heavy showers by Monday evening or night in some areas.

The Met department said that monsoon winds will cause rain in eastern and central Sindh after which they are expected to move towards southern Punjab and the north. These winds are expected to cause heavy rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Thatta on Monday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting power supply.

Heavy rains also lashed Islamabad, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Chichawatni, Jhelum and Nakyal, Azad Kashmir earlier today.

