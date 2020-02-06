Modi has to pay the price for suppressing the rights of the Kashmiris: PM Imran

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Indian premier Narendra Modi made the biggest mistake by suppressing the rights of the Kashmiri people six months ago and he will have to pay the price for his fascist perception.

He said this while addressing the Kashmir Solidarity rally in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir on Thursday. PM warned Narendra Modi that if it tried to attack Pakistan, it will face a befitting response from its armed forces and people.

He said Narendra Modi’s remarks of invading Pakistan in 11 days is a “foolish” statement. Imran Khan mentioned, “Hitler and his allies also boasted that they will conquer Russia within a few weeks but they faced historic defeat in the war.”

He added when the curfew will be lifted in Occupied Kashmir, its consequences will prove disastrous for India.

Imran said entire Pakistan stands with the people of Jammu Kashmir. “Eight million Kashmiris are passing through hard times,” he added.

He remarked, “I am standing here not as prime minister but as the envoy of Kashmir.”

Imran maintained the world had forgotten the Kashmir issue before India’s lockdown of the region on August 5, 2019. “Kashmir will achieve independence as a result of the blunders made by the Indian government.

He said Modi gained the RSS vote bank on the principles of hatred against the Muslims but his measures will lead to destruction. “Modi thought that the Kashmir lockdown will help him occupy the valley but his illegal steps failed miserably as the entire world witnessed the brutality of the Indian troops.”

He said in a bid to settle the issues peacefully, Pakistan handed over the captured Indian pilot to India but it did not made efforts to sit on the table for negotiations.

He pointed out, “Pakistan is a peaceful country and is making efforts for reconciliation between the Muslim states.”

The prime minister mentioned that Pakistan apprised the world leaders, including Russia, France, United States, Canada, United Kingdom and other states over the atrocities in Occupied valley. “Our efforts proved fruitful as the world knew about India’s illegal measures and unlawful detentions in Jammu Kashmir.”

