Modi made a ‘fatal mistake’ by repealing occupied Kashmir’s special status, says PM Khan

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly as the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday.

The premier said that he believed that occupied Kashmir would be made independent as a result of the act that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken in the region on August 5, 2019.

“If he had not taken that step, we could not say anything to the world,” the premier said.

He said prior to August 5, no one was listening to the situation in Kashmir, adding that on that day Modi had made a mistake that he could not step back from.

The assembly session began with the AJK anthem. Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir welcomed Prime Minister Imran as well as the other government officials who were accompanying the premier.

Upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honour.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان یوم یکجہتی کشمیر کے موقع پر مظفرآباد پہنچ گئے ہیں۔ وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی، وزیر برائے امور کشمیر علی امین گنڈاپور اور کشمیر کمیٹی کے چیرمین سید فخر امام وزیر آعظم کے ہمراہ۔ #StandWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/5FJZIy7yS9 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2020

Across Pakistan, today is being marked as a day of solidarity to express support for the people of Kashmir and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

Earlier, in a message, the premier said the occasion is being observed to reaffirm support for Kashmiris who have been “subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now”.

