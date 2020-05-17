Modi wants to deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination by illegally annexing an occupied territory: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a series of tweets on Sunday denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s RSS-inspired doctrine on India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Modi’s RSS-inspired doctrine regarding Kashmir is very clear as first, he wants to deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination by illegally annexing an occupied territory.

Second, Prime Minister Khan expounded, the Indian premier treats “them as less than human by a three-pronged approach: one, trying to crush them with brute force incl using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; & three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris esp youth & isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links.”

Third, by trying to show Kashmiris’ right to struggle for self determination guaranteed in UNSC Resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan – to create opp for a false flag operation against Pak while detracting world attention away from Indian state terrorism in IOJK.”

