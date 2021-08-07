More than one million people being vaccinated against COVID-19 every day: Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says process of vaccination is in full swing as more than one million people are being vaccinated against COVID-19 every day.

Talking to media persons in Quetta, he said it is a positive sign for controlling the virus in the country.

He said Pakistan is undergoing the fourth lethal wave of Corona virus as the current Indian delta variant spread faster than the previous ones.

He said a complaint portal has also been set up where only a few thousand grievances have been received and most of them resolved timely.

He said the federal government would provide all possible assistance and support for improvement of the health sector in Balochistan.

