MoU Signing Ceremony with NIMA held at PMSA

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the research and academic collaboration between the National Institute of Maritime Affairs and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, was signed.

The documents were duly endorsed with the signatures of Director-General NIMA Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem HI (M) and Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Shouaib Khattak HI (M). The MoU would enhance the cooperation between both the organisations in areas of maritime-related activities, research, exchange of information and other avenues of mutual interests related maritime domain. DG NIMA appreciated and acknowledged the contribution of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) towards maintaining maritime safety and security in the coastal zones of Pakistan and beyond.

Furthermore, Director-General NIMA along with the team of researchers also visited Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) to get acquainted with the growing role of Pakistan in information sharing and Maritime Domain Awareness ( MDA).

Captain Ali Qurashi, Director JMICC briefed the delegates about the role of JMICC which was established to achieve enhanced MDA through seamless integration of all concerned national and regional stakeholders in the region. He highlighted that JMICC is contributing immensely towards regional maritime security by providing 24 hrs monitoring and information fusion services.

DG National Institute of Maritime affairs assured support to all the maritime institutes in research, policy and analysis related to maritime subjects.

