MQM-P Announces to rejoin federal cabinet as deadlock ends

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) – the disgruntled allies of PTI – has announced to rejoin federal cabinet.
Addressing a press conference, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the leadership has decided to join federal government and retain alliance with PTI.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said both parties have to make further decisions on many matters, adding that major progress was seen in the fulfillment of the demands.
“A meeting was also held with Asad Umar who had arrived in Karachi yesterday,” he said.
He further said, “Our leadership thinks it is better to rejoin the federal cabinet. The alliance of MQM-P and PTI should be kept remembered.”
The development came after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held at MQM-P’s headquarters in Karachi’s today Sunday.
While talking to media, Governor Ismail said that federal government has allocated Rs 7 billion development budget and Rs 1 billion will be handed over to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar for the metropolis.