MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari, daughters test positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said Thursday he has contracted the coronavirus after some members of his family tested positive.

A member of the MQM-P’s Rabita Committee, Sabzwari said his coronavirus test came out positive today. In the past few days, “my parents, my wife, and two of my [three] daughters contracted the virus”, he said on Twitter.

گذشتہ دنوں میرے والدین،زوجہ،2 بیٹیاں کورونا میں مبتلا ہوئے۔

آج میرا کورونا ٹیسٹ بھی مثبت آگیا ہے۔

اہل خانہ میں صرف منجھلی بیٹی اور مدیحہ کے کورونا ٹیسٹ منفی آئے ہیں۔

تمام احباب سے دعا کی درخواست ہے۔

خدارا احتیاط کریں، محفوظ رہیں، کیونکہ ہسپتالوں میں جگہ کا کال ہے#CoronaIsReal — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) June 4, 2020

“Among my family, only my second-oldest daughter and Madiha [his wife] tested negative,” he added.

Requesting friends and loved ones to pray for their recovery, he urged everyone to be cautious and follow the protocols for prevention against the deadly respiratory disease.

“For God’s sake, be careful, be safe, because there is no space in the hospitals,” Sabzwari added.

