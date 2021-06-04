Murad declares coronavirus vaccination mandatory for every citizen of province

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah has declared Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for every citizen of the province.

Presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus in Karachi, he directed the health department to establish vaccination coverage facilities in every nook and corner of the province.

Murad Ali Shah also directed the Chief Secretary to give a month to all the government employees for getting themselves vaccinated and stop salaries of those officials who fail to do so.

