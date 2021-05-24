Murad urges people to get themselves vaccinated to contain spread of coronavirus

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the people to get themselves vaccinated.

During a press conference at CM House, he said said that the whole world is opening because they have vaccinated their people and we have 234 vaccination centers all over Sindh.

He said our hospitals, particularly the Infection Disease Institute and Aga Khan have no beds for COVID patients.

He said during the last one-week the positive cases ratio has been recorded at 8.37 percent which is quite dangerous.

He said that marriage halls, expo halls, parks, Indoor Gyms, sports facilities, amusement parks, cinemas, beauty parlors, shrines and all tourist spots have been closed for next two weeks from today.

Murad Ali Shah said all educational institutions have been closed all over Sindh till further orders and transport has been allowed with 50 percent occupancy of their capacity.

He said that shops, including supermarkets would operate from 6 am to 6 pm.

