NA committee on defence approves armed forces chief’s tenure bills a second time

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence unanimously approved the three bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs and the chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak confirmed on Monday.

“The amendments were passed unanimously by the body. I congratulate the entire country and the opposition parties,” the minister said, adding that these bills will now be put up for voting in the NA tomorrow.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Khattak said all political parties were on the same page regarding the matter.

“No one has backtracked, we should avoid rumor-mongering. All political parties are on the same page and are standing alongside the armed forces.”

Meanwhile, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, while talking to media personnel after the approval, said the “opposition was looking for the creation of a role for a parliamentary committee [for services chiefs’ appointment]”.

“But I convinced them legally that the changes they are recommending require a constitutional amendment,” the law minister added.

“A parliamentary committee’s role will come into play only after a constitutional amendment creates that role… and even the Supreme Court has not asked us to amend the Constitution,” he said, adding that the opposition members accepted his arguments with a “big heart”.

The bills were reconsidered by the NA committee today after the body had earlier approved the amendments in a rushed session on Friday.

Opposition’s support

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have already given their assent to the amendment bills. The PML-N has announced it will support the bill ‘unconditionally’ while the PPP has called for the ‘democratic legislative process’ to be followed.

These laws will set the maximum age limit of the three services chiefs — chief of army staff, chief of air staff and chief of naval staff– at 64 years. If the bills get passed, the prime minister will have the power to extend the tenure of any service chief and the president will give his final nod to the extension or reappointment.

Under the clause 8B of the bill, the president, on the advice of the prime minister, may “reappoint the Chief of the Army Staff for additional tenure of three (03) years, on such terms and conditions, as may be determined by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in the national security interest or exigencies, from time to time”.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or any other law, or any order or judgement of any Court, the appointment, reappointment or extension of the Chief of the Army Staff, or the exercise of discretion by the appointing authority in this regard, shall not be called into question before any court on any ground whatsoever.”

SC directs govt to legislate on COAS tenure

Back in November, the apex court had asked the government to legislate on an extension in the COAS’s services within six months, allowing General Bajwa to stay in office until then, after briefly suspending the notification of the extension in his tenure.

Prior to that, PM Imran in August had approved the extension in the COAS’s services through an executive order. Former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa had in late November taken up a petition ‘in public interest’, challenging the extension in service of the COAS.

