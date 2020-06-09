NAB approves inquiries against SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza, ex-health minister Aamir Kiani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved inquiries against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, former health minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani, as well as certain officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Capital Development Authority.

A meeting of the NAB’s executive board chaired by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal held earlier today green-signaled the three inquiries, according to a statement issued by the anti-graft watchdog.

Details of the inquiries against Kiani and the officials of the PCAA and CDA were unclear; however, the one against Dr Mirza — who has been spearheading Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — was made based on complaints against him.

The notification mentioned that the purpose of providing details from the NAB’s executive meeting was not to hurt anyone but that all of the inquiries were initiated on the basis of allegations.

Kiani was removed as the health minister back in April 2019 during a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan almost nine months of holding the post. He faces allegations of illegally bumping up the prices of medicines.

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had recently initiated action on a complaint of the Young Pharmacists Association, which had accused Dr Mirza had face masks smuggled in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) deputy director Ghazanfar Ali.

