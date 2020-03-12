NAB arrests Jang Group CEO Mir Shakilur Rehman

LAHORE: Editor-in-chief of Geo/Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rehman was arrested in Lahore by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in a case pertaining to the purchase of a 54-kanal piece of land, said bureau spokesperson Nawazish Ali.

According to NAB, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had illegally leased the land to Rehman in 1986.

NAB will produce Rehman in front of an accountability court tomorrow for his physical remand.

On March 5, Rehman had appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog and had informed the bureau that he purchased the land from a private owner and that he possessed evidence of the same.

Rahman had said that he was hopeful that the watchdog and the courts will decide the case fairly.

