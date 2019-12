ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday by the National Accountability Bureau.

According to the anti-graft spokesperson, the authority arrested the PML-N leader in relation to the Narowal Sports Complex case.

Ahsan Iqbal will be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for physical remand.

Sources said that the medical check-up of the PML-N leader will be done today.

