NAB to file appeal against Shehbaz Sharif’s bail: PM’s Adviser on Interior

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar has stressed the need for electoral reforms in order to ensure transparency in the election system of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the people.

Shahzad Akbar said the National Accountability Bureau would file appeal against Shehbaz Sharif bail as there were a lot of legal issues in the case.

He said Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Shahbaz Sharif was closed on technical grounds, however, it can be reopened whenever solid evidences surfaced.

