Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day today (Saturday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Prayers are being offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people.

National flag is hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at President House Islamabad. President Dr. Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

Radio Pakistan will air marathon transmission to mark the day.

