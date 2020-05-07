Nation-wide educational institutions to remain close till July 15, says minister

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said educational institutions will remain closed till 15 July.

He said all the board examinations have been cancelled and students will be promoted to the next class and they can get admission in colleges and universities on the basis of their previous result. For example, a student can get admission in a university on the basis of his 11th class result.

The education ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have turned down the Centre’s idea to resume the school term from June 1. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education minister is, however, keen on reopening schools.

The ministers gave their suggestions via video link during a meeting chaired on Wednesday by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.

The participants discussed reopening educational institutions with government SOPs.

The Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan representatives turned down the idea, saying that reopening schools and other institutions might result in an exponential increase in COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to announce a decision on the matter in the National Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The meeting will decide whether the country-wide lockdown will be eased or extended from Saturday. As of Thursday, Pakistan has reported 23,274 coronavirus cases and 535 fatalities.

