The Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow (Saturday) with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

Advertisement

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Advertisement

Read full story