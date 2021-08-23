National economy strengthened due to prudent economic policies of govt: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says national economy has improved and strengthened due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the country’s economy but the economic indicators are now heading into right directions.

The Minister said the government has taken kinetic measures to bring improvement in agriculture sector and subsidy has also been provided to the farmers on seed and fertilizers to facilitate them.

