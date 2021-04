NAVAL CHIEF CONFERS MILITARY AWARDS UPON PAKISTAN NAVY PERSONNEL

In an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at Bahria Auditorium, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-l-lmtiaz (Military) were Cdre Khyber Zaman,Cdre Shafquat Hussain Akhtar, Cdre Adnan Majeed, Cdre Muhammad Imran Rana, Cdre Rizwan Ahmed, Capt Noaman Imam, Capt Khalil Ahmed, Capt Atif Raees Khan and Capt Farhan Ahmad Siddiqi.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Cdr Muhammad Haseeb, Cdr Talha Mateen, Cdr Zaheer Ahmed Majid, Cdr Abid Hussain, Cdr Tajamal Hussain, Cdr M Maooz Akrama, Cdr Atta UIIah Jehangiri, Cdr Irfan Bashir, Cdr Tassaddaq Hussein, Cdr Irfan Parvez Khan Khattak, Cdr Abdul Musawir, Lt Cdr Sajid Bari, Lt Cdr Muhammad Mobeen-Ul- Haque, Lt Cdr Siddiq Akbar, Lt Cdr Husnain Raza, Lt Cdr Haider Abbas, Lt Cdr Muhammad Wahab Usama, Lt Cdr Hassan Shahid, Lt Cdr Imran Khan and Lt Cdr Imran Khan.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Capt Saiyad Uzair Khalid, Lt Cdr Najeeb Ullah Khan, Lt Cdr Mahboob Ul Haque Siddiqui, Lt Waleed Nawaz, Lt Rao Junaid Ahmed, Lt Ahmad Hassan Shah, Lt Hafiz M Ameer Hamza, Usman Ali LCDT, Imran Masih LSW, Zia Ur Rehman SFT-I and Wasif Ur Rehman SFT-I.

The recipients of Imtiazi Sanads were Cdre Rizwan Ahmed, Lt Muhammad Saqib Majeed and Lt Muhammad Haris Naghman.

22 Awards of TK (M)-I, 65 awards of TK(M)-II and 29 awards of TK(M)-III have also been conferred upon CPOs and Sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have been awarded to 99 Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

