NAVAL CHIEF HEADS COMMAND & STAFF CONFERENCE AT NAVAL HEADQUARTERS ISLAMABAD

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Advertisement

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. The forum reviewed the security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and reaffirmed the support for Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges. The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reaffirmed implementation of Govt policies to restrict countrywide spread of the pandemic. The conference was held following effective COVID-19 preventive SOPs.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans as well as the prevailing security environment.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

Advertisement

Read full story