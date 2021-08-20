NAVAL CHIEF MEETS MILITARY COMMAND OF ROYAL JORDANIAN FORCES

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Jordan.

During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Director Air Operations Brigadier General Mohammad Kh Aljaloudi and Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) Colonel Hisham Khaleel Al Jarrah, in separate meetings.

Upon arrival at Royal Jordanian Naval Force Headquarters at Aqaba, the Admiral was received by Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) and was presented Guard of Honor. During call on with Commander RJNF, Naval Chief was briefed on roles and capabilities of RJNF. The dignitaries dwelled on significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan and Royal Jordanian Navy.

During the meetings with Jordanian Armed Force Commanders, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and naval collaboration. The Admiral highlighted Pakistan Navy’s focused efforts towards fight against terrorism; Counter Piracy Operations and PN initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

Commanders of Royal Jordanian Armed Forces lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the maritime domain and acknowledged strong defence foundations & brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan.

Later, Naval Chief visited King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) and witnessed a counter terrorism demonstration by Jordanian Special Forces squad.

It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand bilateral relations between the two countries and Defence collaboration between the Armed Forces.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

