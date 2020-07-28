Nawaz’s latest medical report states COVID-19 could be fatal for ex-Premier

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s latest medical report has recommended that the PML-N leader should avoid going outside as he could contract the coronavirus which could prove to be fatal for him.

The PML-N supremo’s latest medical reports were submitted to the Lahore High Court on Tuesday by his lawyer Amjad Pervez in which doctors have suggested the three-time former prime minister avoid going outside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment in London, is said to be suffering from unstable platelet levels, diabetes, heart, kidney and blood pressure related ailments, and his heart is not getting an adequate supply of blood, according to the report.

Doctors have also instructed Nawaz to continue with his physical activities and keep consulting medical experts.

The medical report added that doctors are aware of his current health condition.

Nawaz’s health deteriorated in October 2019 while he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau when his platelets count dropped abnormally.

The Islamabad High Court on October 26 heard the petitions of Al-Azizia reference for suspension of bail on emergency grounds and granted him an interim on medical and humanitarian grounds.

The federal government had stipulated an indemnity bond for Nawaz to go abroad for treatment, which was lifted by the Lahore High Court. The court had allowed the PML-N leader to go abroad for four weeks based on his affidavit, after which he left for London on November 19 for four weeks to receive medical treatment. The government, however, did not allow an extension in his stay.

Nawaz has also been named in the Toshakhana vehicles case which has accused him of illegally bending the gift depository’s rules for his benefit to retain luxury gifts. He has been summoned by NAB for inquiry on multiple occasions and the accountability court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him, noting his continued absence from court.

An advertisement for Nawaz’s summons has been put up on the accountability court premises in Islamabad. The court has given the former premier one last chance and asked that he appear before it on August 17 to answer for the reference filed against him.

Nawaz has been declared a proclaimed offender.

