Nawaz’s treatment delayed due to Maryam not being allowed to visit him: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the schedule for Nawaz Sharif’s procedure had been changed twice owing to the absence of his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

In a series of posts on Twitter regarding Nawaz’s health, Shehbaz said the former prime minister’s health was still in an unstable condition.

“The procedure required for Nawaz’s treatment had to be changed twice because his daughter Maryam, who wanted to be with her father at that time, was not allowed to come from Pakistan,” Shehbaz said.

“Maryam should have been with Nawaz but she was not allowed to travel abroad to meet her ailing father,” Shehbaz said, adding Nawaz’s current health condition was critical owing to complex and deadly diseases faced by him.

The PML-N president further shared that Nawaz has already undergone open-heart surgeries twice during his ongoing treatment at the Royal Brompton Hospital where he was diagnosed with severe contractions in his veins leading to the heart

Shehbaz added Begum Nawaz’s death had a profoundly negative effect on Nawaz’s health.

“During this time Maryam was a source of courage for Nawaz at the time but it is unfortunate that she is not allowed to visit her ailing father in this critical time,” he said. “Because of Maryam’s absence, the cardiologist had to change the schedule of the ‘cardiac catheterisation’ procedure twice.”

In view of the serious health condition of Nawaz, Maryam should be allowed to visit his father on humanitarian grounds, Shehbaz added.

Nawaz and his brother Shehbaz were allowed to travel abroad by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in November last year. The two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem had allowed Nawaz to seek medical treatment abroad initially for a period of four weeks. The duration of his stay could be extended as per medical reports, the court had ruled.

Maryam has already submitted a plea in LHC seeking permission to travel abroad to visit her ailing father. During a hearing last month, the court had ordered the government to explain the delay and issued a notice.

At this, the counsel replied that Maryam wants to be with her father Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for medical treatment.

After issuing the notice to the federal government the court adjourned the hearing.

Last month, the Punjab home department had asked the PML-N leader to submit updated medical reports after a picture of Nawaz at a London eatery had surfaced online.

