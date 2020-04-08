NCC meets to discuss extension of lockdown across country, coronavirus relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today during which important decisions about the measures in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus will be taken.

According to sources, the NCC will decide whether to extend or soften a lockdown imposed throughout the country to contain the spread of the virus till April 14.

The committee will also discuss whether to resume flight operations from airports other than the one in the federal capital. Flight operations at the Islamabad airport had resumed last week after a brief suspension.

Sources claim that the NCC will also review measures being put in place to re-open the construction sector as soon as possible. The chief of the National Disaster Management Authority will also brief the committee about the relief efforts underway amid the outbreak of the virus.

A plan to establish a chain of state-of-the-art laboratories for testing of the suspected virus cases will also come under discussion. Provincial chief executives are expected to join the meeting via video-link.

