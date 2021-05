The National Command and Operation Center has decided to extend closure of all educational institutions till 23rd of this month.

The decision to this effect was taken at the NCOC meeting held in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to a Tweet of NCOC, the decision has been taken in view of ongoing trends of disease. However, the review will be carried out in the next meeting of the NCOC to be held on 18th of this month.

