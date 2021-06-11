NCOC decides to further accelerate vaccination process in AJK, GB

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) at its meeting in Islamabad on Friday decided to further accelerate the vaccination process in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar decided the federal government will establish big vaccination centers and constitute mobile teams to speed up vaccination in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In a tweet, the Minister for Planning said that it is imperative to expedite vaccination in Azad Kashmir for the elections and in Gilgit Baltistan in view of the tourism season.

