NCOC marks 100 days of action against coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan

The National Command and Operations Centre has marked 100 days of ‘action and resilience’ against the coronavirus pandemic that is raging across Pakistan.

“Today, the number of recovered Pakistanis exceeds the total active cases in Pakistan,” said the official press statement from the NCOC.

According to the NCOC, 125,094 people have recovered across Pakistan so far, while the number of active cases is 95,570.

To pay tribute to the front line heroes combatting COVID-19, the national leadership will visit various hospitals and healthcare facilities across Pakistan to acknowledge the ongoing and untiring efforts of doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare workers, it said.

“On its 100 days of ongoing efforts, the NCOC pays tribute to the people of Pakistan,” said the statement, lauding the efforts and great resilience of the emergency responders, Law Enforcement Agencies and others involved in fighting the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases rise to 225,283, death toll reaches 4,619

Pakistan recorded 3,387 new cases in the country over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 225,283.

According to the NCOC, 22,094 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Sindh leads the tally of confirmed cases in the country with 90,721 cases, with Punjab coming in second with 80,297. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 27,506 cases have been recorded, 10,717 in Balochistan, 13,292 in Islamabad, 1,536 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1,214 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country also recorded 68 deaths in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 4,619.

World following PM Imran’s smart lockdown strategy: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the world is following the strategy of ‘smart’ lockdown by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Faraz said that the NCOC worked tirelessly day and night for 100 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister lauded the work by the NCOC, saying that the conditions under which it worked is commendable.

“The relief cash was distributed among 10.5 million families, he said, cautioning that the threat from the virus is not over as yet despite the situation being under control.

The minister said that due to the strategy from PM Imran, the coronavirus cases dropped in the country, adding that he is grateful to the public for following the Standard Operating Procedures.

Attributing the drop in tally of cases to SOPs, the minister said that due to the government efforts the testing capacity has been increased.

“If we follow the SOPs carefully then the hospitals will get empty soon,” he said, urging people to tackle the pandemic by working in unison.

The minister lauded the healthcare workers, saying the medical staff are on the frontlines in the battle against the disease.

