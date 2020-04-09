Neither any life nor any employment will be left in case of spike in virus cases: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh minister Saeed Ghani has warned for the severe consequences of further spread of coronavirus pandemic, saying that neither any life nor any employment will be left if the country face spike in the number of infections.

Saeed Ghani, on Thursday, criticised that school owners have no right to question anyone for his disease or details of unemployment. He added that the owners of private will have to give 20 per cent discount on tuition fees.

The minister announced that schools will not be reopened just after April 14 as the provincial government will reduce lockdown in phases. He detailed that schools had been closed in the first phase but it will be allowed to resume academic sessions in the last phase after lifting restrictions.

He said many factories of influential persons have been shut by the authorities as no compromise will be made on the lives and health of the citizens.

To a question, Ghani replied that the situation will be worsened if Prime Minister Imran Khan says no for the lockdown. It was wrong to thing to leave people for being infected and later treat them, said the minister.

Ghani reacted over the criticism over the provincial government, saying that they have played a proactive role amid COVID-19 pandemic but the activities were termed as ‘crime’. He added that the provincial government has not received assistance from the federal government as per the Sindh’s requirement.

