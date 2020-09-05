NEPRA to investigate alleged KE negligence in deaths from electrocution

The National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) has taken strict notice of the deaths from electrocution that took place in Karachi over the recent monsoon rains and has formed a three-member committee to probe the K-Electric’s alleged negligence in the matter.

The spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from July 6 to August 12 resulted in multiple people dying from electrocution. According to a press release by the power regulatory body, NEPRA’s committee will be headed by the director-general of monitoring and enforcement.

Sources said that the regulatory authority has received 57 complaints of deaths from electrocution in Karachi so far. The statement read that after a thorough investigation, the authority will present a comprehensive report to NEPRA.

After receiving the report, NEPRA will decide whether legal action should be taken against K-Electric or not.

Sources said that the committee members — during the course of the investigation — will seek details from families who lost their loved ones due to electrocution in the monsoon season.

Case against KE CEO

Last month, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi and another senior official of the power utility had secured protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases related to deaths that occurred due to electrocution.

The KE chief along with Distribution Head Amir Zia had approached the SHC to seek pre-arrest bail in the cases registered against the management of the power supplier. The court approved the seven-day bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in each case and directed them to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

Four people were named in the case filed at the Defence Police Station. The FIR was filed by the boy’s uncle, who told police that the 22-year-old was in Karachi for a visit from Mansehra. It includes provisions for murder.

Rain deaths and KE stance

During the current monsoon season, more than 90 people lost their lives in Karachi with the most common cause of death being electrocution.

When inquired over the deaths, K-Electric claimed that no electrocution-related deaths occurred due to its infrastructure.

“KE expresses its utmost concerns over the 9 electrocution incidents reported between 7th and 8th August,” it had said, adding: “All these reported incidents occurred due to damaged non-KE wires, water motors and especially illegal use of kundas.”

