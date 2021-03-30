NEW AIR CHIEF MAKES FIRST VISIT TO NAVAL HEADQUARTERS

The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited Naval Headquarters after assumption of Command and met Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Advertisement

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Naval Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary laid wreath at Shuhada Monument and was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, the Air Chief called on Chief of the Naval Staff at his office. During the meeting, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated Chief of the Air Staff on assuming Command of Pakistan Air Force. The Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force will continue the endeavours to enhance synergy and seamless integration in all important operational and other inter-services undertakings. The Naval Chief expressed his well wishes that Pakistan Air Force will further progress and attain greater heights under the able Command of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Air Chief Marshal also assured PAF’s full support and pledged to work together in making the defence of the country impregnable.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

Advertisement

Read full story