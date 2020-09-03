New Revelations made In Dr. Maha Shah’s Case As Audio Messages And Pictures emerges

The unpredictable death of a 25-year old fashion influencer Dr. Maha Shah was open to numerous controversies, stories, and rumors. Many people called it a case of suicide, while others thought it was honor killing.
New evidence in the case
However, new ‘evidence’ has come up regarding the case. The friends of the late blogger have made some audios and chat with her public on the internet. In the chat, she had sent some photos of her, in which she was injured. She mentioned that her ‘boyfriend’ beat her to the point where her tooth broke.
In another screenshot of a chat from 2018, she mentioned the name ‘Junaid’ and said he will be the death of her. Maha’s leaked audio showed that the endless mental and physical torture the guy put her through made her emotionally unwell. She began having seizures as well.
Maha’s chat with her friends and a voice note of her talking about how junaid has ruined her life. The father of Dr Maha, a woman who committed suicide in Karachi, has claimed that his daughter committed #suicide after having been drugged, #raped and #harassed by a group of people including her friend, Junaid, a dentist and a doctor, Waqas. Khaleej Times reported that Bashir Brohi, Chief Superintendent, said that Junaid had tortured Dr Maha and broken her teeth as well.The father said that the trauma of the incident led his daughter to take her own life. He registered a case against the three, calling them his daughter’s “killers”. Police subsequently arrested them. . . . .. . . #justiceformaha #justiceformahashah #karachiites #rapedteenagers #share #model #doctor #killed #help #lahore #lahori #islamabadians
Postmortem of the body
For now, Karachi police will exhume the woman’s body for postmortem to tie up the loose ends in a legal manner. As opposed to the prior report, the SSP for investigation Basheer Ahmed Brohi said that a proper medical report will be compiled after the postmortem, unlike before.
The previous report became ‘shady’, after the father of Maha accused the two suspects, Junaid Khan and Waqas Hassan Rizvi, of working with the doctors to have the MLO changed.
SSP Brohi added that a team of police surgeons, MLOs, and doctors would travel for Mirpurkhas for the exhumation process.