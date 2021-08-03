Newly elected AJKLA members take oath of their offices in Muzaffarabad

The newly elected members of AJK Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) took the oath of their offices at a special session of the assembly in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir administered oath to them.

Significant numbers of leaders and workers of the political parties were present inside and outside the hall.

The oath-taking is scheduled to be followed by elections for offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly.

Election for the leader of the house will take place tomorrow.

