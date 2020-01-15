Toggle navigation
Home
Pakistan
Latest News
World
Sports
PSL 2019
World Cup 2019
Business
Budget 2019
Entertainment
Technology
Special
Lifestyle
Blogs
Opinions
Multimedia
Documentaries
Packages
Headlines
Viral Videos
2019
Shows
Urdu
Newsone Headlines 11PM | 14-Jan-2020
15 Jan 2020
18 Views
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read full story
More Stories
Newsone Headlines 12AM | 15-Jan-2020
Newsone Headlines 11PM | 14-Jan-2020
Peshawar checkpost blast injures nine
Pakistan will play its role for regional peace without compromising national security: COAS Bajwa
Bangladesh tour to pakistan has been finalised
Pakistan a peaceful country with nuclear capability for deterrence: President
PM Imran evaluates performance of ministries in federal cabinet session
Maryam Nawaz’s name places in ECL as Cabinet rejects her plea