No case of coronavirus detected among Pakistani students in Wuhan: SAPM Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that no case of Coronavirus has been detected so far among the 500-plus Pakistani students in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been quarantined following an outbreak of the deadly virus.

Dr Mirza, in a tweet, also assured the students’ families that the Pakistani embassy in Beijing is in touch with their loved ones.

177/ Pk Students in China have been informed about the protective measures & they should follow the instructions & be patient. Those still not registered with🇵🇰 Embassy in Beijing should do so at https://t.co/c7IKMIaSfn Be assured we are closely monitoring the situation. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) January 26, 2020

“Pakistani Students in China have been informed about protective measures and they should follow the instructions and be patient,” said the SAPM.

He also directed those citizens who are not registered with the embassy to approach the mission as soon as possible. “Be assured we are closely monitoring the situation,” Dr Mirza added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani embassy in Beijing has told Pakistanis stranded in Wuhan due to expired visas to contact the city’s Foreign Business Handling office for renewals or extensions.

“In order to facilitate the stay of foreign nationals whose visa have expired after 23 January (due to overstay caused by suspension of transportation), the Single Window for Foreign Business Handling at Wuhan Citizens Home would accept foreign nationals applications for renewal of stay and residence permits,” said a press release issued by the Pakistani mission in Beijing.

Beijing today expanded its drastic travel restrictions to contain the contagion that President Xi Jinping has said posed a “grave” threat as the death toll from the virus has reached 56.

China has locked down the worst-hit province of Hubei in the country’s centre in a massive quarantine affecting tens of millions of people to slow the spread of a respiratory illness that has infected almost 2,000.

The virus has also spread around the world, with cases confirmed in around a dozen other countries as distant as France, Australia and the United States.

In Pakistan, a Chinese man has allegedly been admitted to a hospital in Multan with symptoms of the virus, it was reported on Saturday.

